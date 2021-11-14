Delhi: Now, electric vehicle users can install home charging station at 2.5k

In what comes as a piece of good news for the new generation of electric vehicle owners in Delhi, there is now no need to physically visit government departments to apply for the setting up of private e-vehicle charging stations in the national capital. E-vehicle owners can now apply for the same from the comfort of their homes and get charging stations installed within seven days. Moreover, the government has also included the benefit of a subsidy for availing of this facility.

According to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the cheapest e-vehicle charging station in Delhi will cost about ₹2,500, the original price of which was set at ₹8,500. With a subsidy of ₹6,000 (a 70 per cent discount) in place, applicants will now only have to pay ₹2,500 for the same.

Earlier this week, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot launched a single-window system for private e-vehicle charging stations. At the launch ceremony, Jasmine Shah, the vice-president of the dialogue and development commission of Delhi, was also present.

With a customer potentially having to pay ₹2,500 for an electric vehicle charging station, Delhi is providing the cheapest of such facilities in the entire country. However, only the first 30,000 applicants for the EV charging facility will get the subsidy on installation charges.

Additionally, the Delhi government will also be supplying power for the EV charging station at only ₹4.5 per unit. This is the first time such a convenient process has been developed in India for the ease of electric vehicle owners.

Here's how to apply for an EV charging station

Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for an EV charging station in Delhi:

1. Delhiites will have to visit the respective website of their power supply company.

2. The CA (consumer account) number of the applicant's own electricity connection has to be entered at the link provided on the website.

3. This list of power companies has to include any one of the 12 that have been chosen to provide the EV charging facility.

4. After the application is completed, a representative from the company will talk to the consumer over the phone within seven days and send a team to set up a charging station,

5. The consumer has to pay for the EV charging facility after the subsidy amount has been deducted. The government will provide a guarantee on the charging station for up to three years.

6. If a customer is willing to just install the charging station for himself, they can make use of the electricity in their residence but if they are looking to set up a business charging the vehicles of other electric vehicle users, they have to install a commercial meter along with it, at the uniform cost of ₹4.50 per unit.

