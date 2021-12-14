Delhi only state to issue RC at vehicle dealer’s shop: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that Delhi is the first state in the country to issue registration certificates (RC) through self-registration at vehicle dealerships across the city.

“Delhi is, in fact, the first state in India to implement this. For this we had to amend the Delhi motor vehicles rules,” said the minister.

The transport department had started the pilot project for printing RC by enabling self-registration for dealers in the south zone in March. The first RC was issued on March 17, 2021 and by September 2021, all self-registration dealers in Delhi were empowered to print vehicle RCs.

“The transport department has already issued 144,395 RCs through self-registration dealers since the start of the pilot project. Delhi sees close to 600,000 new vehicle registrations every year and with the new system of RC printing, buyers will no longer have to wait for months to get their RC, no longer have to visit RTO’s and can enjoy hassle free registration of their new vehicles. This service will soon be officially dedicated to the public by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Gahlot, after inspecting the RC printing facility at a vehicle dealer in Bhikaji Cama Place and handing over the new RC to a customer.

The new QR code-based smart cards for RCs have the owner’s name printed on the front, and the microchip and the QR code are embedded on the other side.

Delhi has 263 dealers who are providing the facility of printing of RCs at the dealerships.

Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said,“The QR code also has the added advantage of acting as a safety feature on the smart card. The zonal DCs issue blank RCs with a unique hologram number to the dealer points, which prevents tampering and duplicity. The data entry, verification and approval of vehicle registrations has to be done at the dealer’s end, and the authorisation and login credentials, e-sign facility is all Aadhaar based.”