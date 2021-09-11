Delhi orange alert: Heavy rain lashes city, adjoining areas

Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday woke up to a cloudy morning which soon gave way to heavy rain, in line with an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the IMD bulletin projected moderate to heavy rain at isolated places towards evening/night on September 11, showers arrived here early morning itself.

Also Read | Delhi: Rain sinks Capital, again

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi NCR such as Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida during the next two hours,” the weather department said in its latest tweet on the situation, at 7:20am.

Also Read | Delhi rains: Waterlogging slows traffic in parts of city; IMD issues orange alert

Additionally, the IMD projected moderate to heavy intensity rain in parts of Haryana as well, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, it said, would receive showers of light to moderate intensity.

Impact expected

The bulletin noted that due to rainfall, the national capital would see major traffic disruption on roads, as well as increased chances of accidents. It also warned of water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city.

Here’s a visual from Delhi’s Jorhat area, as tweeted by news agency ANI:

Meanwhile, areas such as RK Puram and Moti Bagh were waterlogged:

Here's what happened in Madhur Vihar:

Activities suggested

Here’s what you should do if leaving home: check for traffic congestion on the route to your destination, follow traffic advisories, and avoid areas which witness waterlogging frequently.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Twitter flooded with videos and images of heavy downpour

IMD’s colour codes

The IMD used four colour codes for weather alerts: green, yellow, orange and red. Green means everything is fine (no warning), while yellow warns of disruption in daily activities (be aware). An orange alert, on the other hand, is for extremely bad weather (be prepared/updated) while red indicates extremely bad weather conditions (most vigil/take action).