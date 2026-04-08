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Delhi Panchayat Sangh pitches for full ownership rights to villages

Delhi Panchayat Sangh pitches for full ownership rights to villages

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 06:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Panchayat Sangh has urged the Centre and the Delhi government to grant full ownership rights to villages in the national capital on the lines of how 1,511 unauthorised colonies were regularised on an "as is, where is" basis.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh pitches for full ownership rights to villages

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said the villages in the national capital should similarly be given ownership rights under the principle of "Gaon jaise hai, Gaon jahan tak hai".

Singh noted that memorandums have been sent to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandolia in this regard.

"If the government takes a positive decision on these demands at the earliest, it will give a new direction to the development of Delhi's villages and ensure that rural residents get their rights and dignity," Yadav said.

The association welcomed the regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies but stated that villages, rural residents and farmers in Delhi have been deprived of their rights for years and should now be granted ownership without delay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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