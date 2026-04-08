New Delhi, The Delhi Panchayat Sangh has urged the Centre and the Delhi government to grant full ownership rights to villages in the national capital on the lines of how 1,511 unauthorised colonies were regularised on an "as is, where is" basis.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh pitches for full ownership rights to villages

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said the villages in the national capital should similarly be given ownership rights under the principle of "Gaon jaise hai, Gaon jahan tak hai".

Singh noted that memorandums have been sent to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandolia in this regard.

"If the government takes a positive decision on these demands at the earliest, it will give a new direction to the development of Delhi's villages and ensure that rural residents get their rights and dignity," Yadav said.

The association welcomed the regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies but stated that villages, rural residents and farmers in Delhi have been deprived of their rights for years and should now be granted ownership without delay.

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{{^usCountry}} "A panchayat would be convened soon to discuss the issue in detail with representatives of gram panchayats and to find solutions to pending concerns of villages," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A panchayat would be convened soon to discuss the issue in detail with representatives of gram panchayats and to find solutions to pending concerns of villages," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Through its memorandum, the Delhi Panchayat Sangh also raised several demands, including granting full ownership rights to Lal Dora and extending Lal Dora areas, immediate removal of building by-laws in villages, and development of proper parking facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through its memorandum, the Delhi Panchayat Sangh also raised several demands, including granting full ownership rights to Lal Dora and extending Lal Dora areas, immediate removal of building by-laws in villages, and development of proper parking facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It has also sought the development of parks and playgrounds, enhancement of compensation for acquired land of farmers, allotment of alternative plots along with land acquisition, and provision of residential plots and housing for landless families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has also sought the development of parks and playgrounds, enhancement of compensation for acquired land of farmers, allotment of alternative plots along with land acquisition, and provision of residential plots and housing for landless families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The body further demanded that the gram sabha land be reserved only for facilities for villagers, exemption of villages from house tax, conversion charges and other levies, and widening of main village roads and 'phirni' at least 100 feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body further demanded that the gram sabha land be reserved only for facilities for villagers, exemption of villages from house tax, conversion charges and other levies, and widening of main village roads and 'phirni' at least 100 feet. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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