Delhi pit death: Depts get 3 more days to submit reports on worksites

New Delhi The spot in Janakpuri where the biker fell. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed government departments and agencies undertaking excavation works in Delhi to submit detailed safety compliance reports within three days, after multiple departments failed to meet the February 11 deadline, warning of stringent action in case of failure.

The orders were issued during a review meeting, against the backdrop of the death of a 25-year-old man in Janakpuri, caused by a fall into a pit excavated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), on February 6.

“The chief minister has now asked the chief secretary to ensure that all heads of departments and executing agencies submit comprehensive, work-wise reports within three days, failing which action may be initiated. The CM has instructed that the safety of Delhi’s residents and workers is non-negotiable. The order mentions that any lapse in following safety norms or timelines will invite serious disciplinary action,” an official aware of the developments said.

According to the directive issued by the chief minister on February 7, senior officials are required to conduct regular field inspections, ensure mandatory use of protective gear at all sites, and immediately rectify deficiencies.

Officials said the chief secretary reiterated the direction and sought reports detailing locations, measures, and corrective steps taken. Departments have also been asked to submit geotagged photographs and identify nodal officers responsible for safety compliance at each site.

Following the submissions, district magistrates, along with the revenue department and disaster management officials, have been instructed to conduct independent inspections to verify the safety arrangements. Officials have also been asked to report unsafe sites identified during inspections or through public feedback.

“The chief minister also directed that agencies executing large infrastructure works, including Metro rail, highway and urban development projects, comply with safety protocols and reporting requirements. Weekly compliance and action-taken reports will now be submitted by all departments, while the divisional commissioner and district authorities will conduct field verifications,” the official cited above said.

Worker safety was also reviewed during the meeting, with directions issued to ensure mandatory provision and use of protective gear, such as helmets, harnesses, reflective jackets and gloves, at construction and excavation sites.

Separately, the chief minister directed departments to begin preparations for desilting drains and ensure the timely completion of such works ahead of the monsoon. Joint teams, comprising officials from the irrigation and flood control department, Public Works Department and municipal bodies, will coordinate desilting, particularly at drain junctions and inter-agency connection points, officials said.