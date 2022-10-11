Delhi Police apprehend two wanted interstate drug suppliers

The anti-narcotic task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police crime branch has apprehended two wanted drug suppliers in separate operations, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime), said that during a campaign against wanted inter-state narco-offenders, the ANTF nabbed two drug suppliers, identified as Afzal Khan (35) of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Mukesh Singh (40) of Jehanabad in Bihar.

“Both of them were at large in two NDPS Act cases registered at crime branch police station. While Khan was declared proclaimed person by court in the NDPS case registered against him, Singh was convicted by the court but jumped parole. A reward of ₹50,000 was declared on each of them,” Yadav said.

The officer said that in the first operation, Khan was arrested from Kesarpur village in Bareilly at the instance of Delhi resident Mohammad Idris (60), who is a co-accused in a case involving the recovery of 500 grams of heroin. “During the investigation, it had emerged that Khan was involved in another NDPS Act case and was arrested as a source of drugs. He was out on bail in that case, but was not appearing before the trial court,” Yadav said.

In the second operation, Yadav said, Singh was arrested from his native village in Jehanabad district. “He was convicted by a court in 2013 in an NDPS Act case and was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years with a fine of ₹1 lakh. In this case, Singh and his accomplice Hushnail Khan (19) were found in possession of a truck containing 80 kilograms of ganja/cannabis. Singh was granted eight weeks’ emergency parole in April 2020 and was supposed to surrender in March 2021. But he jumped the parole and evading his arrest intentionally,” the special CP said.