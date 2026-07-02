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Delhi Police arrest 26-year-old wanted in 49 cases after gunfight

New Delhi:A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 49 criminal cases, was arrested on Thursday after an exchange of fire with the police’s anti-auto theft squad (AATS) near Sannoth village in the Narela industrial area, police said

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 08:09 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi:

Police identified the accused as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. (Representative photo)
Police identified the accused as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 49 criminal cases, was arrested on Thursday after an exchange of fire with the police’s anti-auto theft squad (AATS) near Sannoth village in the Narela industrial area, police said.

Police identified the accused as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. He is involved in cases involving robbery, snatching, theft, attempt to murder, among others, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said that the AATS members had received credible information regarding the movement of a repeat offender in the Narela industrial area.

“When the raiding team spotted Irshad Ali riding a motorcycle, he was asked to stop and surrender. However, he attempted to flee and, in the process, fired two bullets at the police personnel. Our team members fired four bullets in self-defence. One bullet hit Ali’s left leg. Ali was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he is out of danger,” Saksena said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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