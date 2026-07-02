Delhi Police arrest 26-year-old wanted in 49 cases after gunfight

New Delhi:

Police identified the accused as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 49 criminal cases, was arrested on Thursday after an exchange of fire with the police’s anti-auto theft squad (AATS) near Sannoth village in the Narela industrial area, police said.

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Police identified the accused as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. He is involved in cases involving robbery, snatching, theft, attempt to murder, among others, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said that the AATS members had received credible information regarding the movement of a repeat offender in the Narela industrial area.

“When the raiding team spotted Irshad Ali riding a motorcycle, he was asked to stop and surrender. However, he attempted to flee and, in the process, fired two bullets at the police personnel. Our team members fired four bullets in self-defence. One bullet hit Ali’s left leg. Ali was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he is out of danger,” Saksena said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that of the 49 previously registered cases against Ali, at least 40 were related to snatching and theft, while two were robbery cases. He was previously booked in two culpable homicide cases and one attempt to murder and assault on a public servant case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that of the 49 previously registered cases against Ali, at least 40 were related to snatching and theft, while two were robbery cases. He was previously booked in two culpable homicide cases and one attempt to murder and assault on a public servant case. {{/usCountry}}