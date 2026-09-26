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Delhi Police arrest double murder fugitive after 32 years

New Delhi:The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man who had been absconding for 32 years in a 1994 double murder case and dacoity case involving the killing of two sadhvis of a spiritual ashram in east Delhi

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 07:35:20 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi:The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man who had been absconding for 32 years in a 1994 double murder case and dacoity case involving the killing of two sadhvis of a spiritual ashram in east Delhi.

The accused was arrested from Mangolpuri on Monday, where he was working as a packaging labourer in a factory, police said. (Photo for representation)
The accused was arrested from Mangolpuri on Monday, where he was working as a packaging labourer in a factory, police said. (Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Lalit, was arrested from Mangolpuri on Monday, where he was working as a packaging labourer in a factory, police said.

According to special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal, Lalit was one of the main accused in the case. He and his three accomplices allegedly strangled the sadhvis and robbed them of cash and jewellery.

The accomplices, Sunil Kumar, Dilip Ram and Sushil, were arrested earlier, while Lalit remained absconding since the case was registered at the Shakarpur police station.

“Lalit had been evading arrest for 32 years by changing his identity and working at different places in Bihar and Delhi. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on October 26, 1995,” Dhaliwal said.

“He then worked as a packaging labourer at various manufacturing units, while allegedly concealing his past. He got married in May 2017 and has a wife and a 5-year-old son,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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