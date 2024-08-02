Delhi Police arrest man who shot dead woman in Gokalpuri road rage incident

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly killed a woman on the Gokalpuri flyover two days ago, after a brief exchange of fire in northeast Delhi. Representational image.

On Thursday, the police said they identified the accused with the help of CCTV foorage in the area. The accused, Majid Choudhary, is a history sheeter, the police said.

DCP Joy N Tirkey (northeast) said, “We received information that he would be coming to Gokalpuri area to meet an associate. A team was sent to Nala Road in the area. At 3.45 am on Friday, he arrived on a motorcycle. He was signalled to stop for checking. Instead of stopping, he opened fire at the police party and fired three rounds. The police team retaliated, and he suffered bullet injuries to both his legs.”

Choudhary was overpowered and caught with his pistol and bike. He sustained injuries to his left leg thigh and right leg knee in the gunfight with the police today.

When 30-year-old Simranjeet Kaur who was on a bike with her husband Heera Singh and their two sons aged 12 and 4 earlier this week, Choudhary got into a verbal spat with them after their vehicles brushed each other. Agitated, Choudhary went up the flyover and shot at Singh, but the bullet hit Kaur.

The deceased and her family were going to a bank when the incident took place on July 31 around 3 pm. Kaur was shot in the chest, and she was rushed to the hospital in a TSR but she succumbed to the injuries.