9 peddlers held in one week in Delhi with drugs worth 1 crore

In three separate interstate operations this week, Delhi Police arrested nine peddlers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and recovered nearly one kilogram of heroin worth more than ₹1 crore, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The operations took place in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (crime), in the first operation, a man identified as Imran Khan alias Sahil, 20, was arrested from west Delhi’s Khayala with 269 grams of heroin. “During questioning, Khan revealed that he obtained the contraband from Mohammad Anwar, 28, and Mohammad Mehboob, 29, both residents of Visaratganj village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. As a result, raids were conducted in Virasatganj, and both were apprehended there,” he said.

In the second operation, the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the crime branch arrested three people, Mohammad Toheed, 25, Junaid Khan, 28, and Mohammad Ayas, 22, all residents of Bareilly, from a location near Delhi’s Ajmeri Gate, and 340 grams of heroin was seized from their possession. “They all used to work in a slipper company in Ajmeri Gate, and they adopted this illegal vocation for money. After questioning Ayas, we learned about another suspect involved in this case in Bareilly. A trap was set, and the suspect, Sakeb Khan, 28, was arrested from Sirauli in Bareilly,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the third operation, Yadav said that a tip was received that two women drug traffickers would arrive at a spot near Shiv Mandir in the Mubarakpur Dabas area of northwest Delhi. “A raid was conducted there, and two women, Shobha, 31, and Poonam, 28, were arrested with 310 grams of heroin. They’re both sisters who have been in the drug business for the last three years,” he said.

He added that between January 1 and June 30 of this year, Delhi Police recovered approximately 40 kg of heroin, 15 kg of cocaine, more than 2,000 kg of marijuana and over 275 kilograms of opium.