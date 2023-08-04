Delhi: Six arrested over Nangloi Muharram procession clashes

The Delhi police on Friday arrested at least six persons in connection with the violence that erupted during Moharram processions in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Saturday (July 29) in which a dozen people, including police personnel, were injured. Police said that they arrested six suspects identified as members of the mob.

Police personnel at the violence site on Saturday (File Photo)

Harendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer Delhi), said that the police have identified the arrested suspects as Sahil Salmani, Aslam Qureshi, Sahil Khan, Sameer, Azeem and Shoaib.

They are aged between 21 and 37 years and live in the neighbourhoods in and around Nangloi, said Singh.

The police said that the arrested persons were among several suspects identified as members of the mob that was allegedly involved in stone pelting and clashing with the police.

DCP Singh said that the suspects were identified with the help of footage from CCTV cameras, mobile phones and through local enquiry.

“Several police teams of the outer Delhi district were involved in the operations to identify and arrest the suspects involved in violence. Police are conducting more raids to arrest the others,” Singh added.

On Sunday (July 30), a day after the violence, the Delhi police had registered three cases in connection with the violence.

The Indian Penal Code sections invoked in the three first information reports pertained to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, and mischief causing damage to public properties.

On Saturday (July 29) evening, at least a dozen people, including six police personnel, were injured at Nangloi after some people who were part of a Muharram procession allegedly pelted stones on being stopped from deviating from the route prescribed for them, according to the police officers aware of the incident.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5.30pm on the main Rohtak Road near Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, and some vehicles, including police vans and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, were also damaged.

According to Singh, around 10,000-15,000 people were carrying out ‘tazia’ processions, while some of the people from the procession turned unruly.

The police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd and control the situation.