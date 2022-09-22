Delhi Police arrests two of drug ring from Bihar, 20 kg narcotics seized

New Delhi The special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested two members of a drugs syndicate from Bihar and seized 20 kg of narcotics that were smuggled into India from Myanmar via Manipur. One Mahindra Scorpio car with secret cavities used to conceal and transport drugs was seized from the arrested duo, who were involved in smuggling and supply of drugs to Delhi-NCR and the surrounding areas for the past three years, police said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Raja, 26, and Nizamuddin, 34, both from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Around 10 kg heroin and 10 kg opium was seized from the duo.

“It took the southern range team members three months to identify the suspects, ascertain their modus operandi, and the latest movement with drugs. Acting on the information, Abhishek Raja and Nizamuddin were caught on September 12 while they were travelling in the Scorpio car in Darbhanga, Bihar. Their personal search of their car yielded a total of 10 kg of heroin and another 10 kg of opium,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh.

“The international value of the recovered contraband is around ₹60 crore. The recovered drugs were sourced from Myanmar in India through the Manipur border by Manipur-based drug suppliers,” Singh said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab other members of the syndicate.

The information of the Bihar arrests came a day after the special cell announced it had seized 20,000 kg of licorice root soaked in 345 kg of heroin from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai.