Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police bust human trafficking operation in Rajouri Garden, rescue 20 women
delhi news

Delhi Police bust human trafficking operation in Rajouri Garden, rescue 20 women

Police said they raided the building on Wednesday after receiving a PCR call claiming that “girls who have been purchased from Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand are forcefully confined in the flat”. “A team was rushed to the spot and some girls were found confined in the flat. Our team had to break it open as it was locked from outside,” said a senior police official.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Police said the girls, most of who were brought from Jharkhand, were confined to the flat for over three months. (Picture for representation only)

New Delhi: The city police claimed to have busted a human trafficking racket operating in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden with the arrest of a 22-year-old woman and rescue of at least 20 women who were brought to the Capital from different states on the pretext of finding them jobs.

Police said they raided the building on Wednesday after receiving a PCR call claiming that “girls who have been purchased from Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand are forcefully confined in the flat”. “A team was rushed to the spot and some girls were found confined in the flat. Our team had to break it open as it was locked from outside,” said a senior police official.

Police said the girls, most of who were brought from Jharkhand, were confined to the flat for over three months.

They were produced before the Rajouri Garden sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) who ordered a case and handed over the victims to Nirmal Chhaya in Hari Nagar.

A case under sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 374 (adulteration of drugs), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered.

RELATED STORIES

Police said they have arrested one woman, Sarita Tirki (22), who has been sent to judicial custody, and are on the lookout for another woman, Sunita Yadav.

Police said the women also run an operation in Shakarpur area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: Two held for posing as foreigners and cheating over 10 women of 31 lakh

SDM orders Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to restrict entry of visitors, Sikh body calls it ‘cheap action’

South MCD to throw open Bharat Darshan park in Punjabi Bagh within two weeks

Grey Line gets one more station, Metro touches Delhi’s rural heart
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP