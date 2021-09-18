Delhi Police bust human trafficking operation in Rajouri Garden, rescue 20 women

New Delhi: The city police claimed to have busted a human trafficking racket operating in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden with the arrest of a 22-year-old woman and rescue of at least 20 women who were brought to the Capital from different states on the pretext of finding them jobs.

Police said they raided the building on Wednesday after receiving a PCR call claiming that “girls who have been purchased from Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand are forcefully confined in the flat”. “A team was rushed to the spot and some girls were found confined in the flat. Our team had to break it open as it was locked from outside,” said a senior police official.

Police said the girls, most of who were brought from Jharkhand, were confined to the flat for over three months.

They were produced before the Rajouri Garden sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) who ordered a case and handed over the victims to Nirmal Chhaya in Hari Nagar.

A case under sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 374 (adulteration of drugs), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered.

Police said they have arrested one woman, Sarita Tirki (22), who has been sent to judicial custody, and are on the lookout for another woman, Sunita Yadav.

Police said the women also run an operation in Shakarpur area.