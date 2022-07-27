Delhi Police bust interstate drug cartel, arrest three with 10kg cannabis

NEW DELHI: The crime branch of Delhi Police, over the last one month, busted an interstate drug cartel and arrested three persons, including the supplier, from Saket area, officials said, adding they also recovered over 10 kilograms of cannabis (charas), valued at about ₹1 crore in the international market.

Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said that acting on a tip-off that the drug peddlers would come to Saket on June 23, police laid a trap at Press Enclave Road. “The raiding team stopped two persons carrying backpacks. When the policemen searched their bags, they found 10.369kg of fine quality cannabis, valued at about ₹1 crore. Police later identified both the men as Amit Singh Chauhan (32) from Orai Kotwali (Jalon) in Uttar Pradesh and Surjeet Singh Chauhan (32) from Jigra (Datia) in Madhya Pradesh. They identified one Adarsh Kumar alias Silu Katiyar (30) of Sikandra (Kanpur) as their supplier,” he said.

After Amit and Surjeet’s arrest, Katiyar went on the run to evade arrest, the DCP said, adding they traced him and arrested him on Thursday.

He added that during interrogation, the supplier disclosed that he bought the cannabis from one Ram Balak of Raxaul (Bihar), who procured the drug from Nepal. “On verification, it was revealed that Ram Balak was arrested a few days ago by the Uttar Pradesh Police and is presently in Kanpur Jail,” the DCP said.