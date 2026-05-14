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Delhi Police busts counterfeit luxury goods racket, seizes fake items; one arrested

Delhi Police busts counterfeit luxury goods racket, seizes fake items; one arrested

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit products of several international luxury brands from a shop in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Thursday.

Delhi Police busts counterfeit luxury goods racket, seizes fake items; one arrested

The accused, Mohit Sachdeva, was arrested during a raid at a shop in Shalimar Bagh, police in a statement said.

The police said a huge quantity of fake branded products, including clothing, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, deodorants, belts, handbags and footwear bearing counterfeit labels of reputed international brands, was recovered from the premises.

According to the police, the recovered items included counterfeit products of brands such as Prada, Lacoste, Balenciaga, Burberry, Gant and Hugo Boss.

Among the seized articles were 55 Prada T-shirts, 17 jeans, 40 sunglasses and several accessories, including belts, handbags and wallets. Police also recovered 44 Lacoste T-shirts, 55 Balenciaga T-shirts, 39 Burberry T-shirts, 34 Gant shirts, and 10 Hugo Boss wrist watches, along with several deodorants, caps, belts and shoes.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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