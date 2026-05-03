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Delhi Police busts fake trading app scam; bank official among 3 held

Delhi Police busts fake trading app scam; bank official among 3 held

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:36 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an investment fraud racket and arrested three people, including a bank official, for allegedly duping a retired government officer of over 45 lakh through a fake trading application, an official said on Sunday.

Delhi Police busts fake trading app scam; bank official among 3 held

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to five, he said.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Bain and Manoj Sharma , both residents of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Kamal Pandey , a resident of Gadarpur in the same district, who was working as an assistant manager in a bank.

The case surfaced after a retired government official reported that he had been cheated of 45.33 lakh on the pretext of investing in the share market through a mobile application posing as a legitimate trading platform.

"The fraudsters impersonated representatives of reputed investment firms and lured the victim into investing in IPOs by promising high and assured returns. They used a professionally designed fake application and website to gain his trust," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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