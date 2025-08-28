Delhi Police busts interstate trafficking network in Srinagar

NEW DELHI Around 500 people are estimated to have been trafficked by the syndicate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Delhi Police, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, busted a human trafficking racket that allegedly pushed several children into bonded domestic labour in Srinagar over the past two years, officers aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation into a case of two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, who were neighbours and went missing from Bhalswa Dairy in 2024, led them to Srinagar, from where the girls were rescued in June. “One of the girls managed to contact a person she knew who further informed police,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Their statements to the Child Welfare Committee revealed they had been lured from the Old Delhi Railway Station and forced to work as domestic helps without pay, deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

The DCP identified the accused as Salim-ul-Rehman alias Wasim, 38, a resident of Ganderbal in Srinagar, Suraj, 31, a resident of Begampur in Delhi, Mohammed Talib, of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh alias Sardar Ji, of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

A police team investigating the case arrested Rehman from Srinagar and Suraj from Delhi on August 14. “Salim operated a placement agency in Bemina under the name V.A. Manpower Pvt Ltd, through which nearly 500 people had been trafficked in the past two years,” Swami said, adding that each victim was “sold” for ₹20,000-25,000 if male, and ₹40,000-60,000 if female.

Suraj allegedly admitted he ferried trafficked persons from railway stations in Delhi on the instructions of agents.

Subsequently, the team arrested the two other accused, Talib and Singh, on August 19 and rescued a 16-year-old girl during the raid. From Talib, police recovered a forged UP Police identity card, which he allegedly used to evade checks while transporting children, the DCP said.

Police said the network of touts and placement agents targeted vulnerable minors and labourers at railway stations and moved them across states under fake identities. Payments were routed through UPI and hawala channels. Investigators are now probing financial trails, vehicles used for transport, and documents that enabled the trafficking.

The DCP said that the probe revealed more accused—Shahbaz Khan, Naresh, Rohit Pandey, and Sohail Ahmad of Sunaaz Placement Agency in Srinagar—as part of the syndicate, and they were on the run.

“This case exposes a trafficking syndicate exploiting vulnerable minors and labourers. With multiple arrests and rescues already effected, Delhi Police remains committed to dismantling the entire network,” said Swami, adding that more arrests are likely to happen.