Delhi Police constable’s wife found hanging, two sons unconscious

A Delhi Police constable’s wife was found hanging from a ceiling fan while her two sons -- aged 3 years and three months -- were found unconscious in the bathroom of their house in south Delhi on Thursday evening.

The woman allegedly died by suicide. The condition of her younger son is serious while the elder one is stable. Both of them are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. It was the constable who made two calls to the police control room around 8pm that his wife was inside the house with their two children but was not opening the door, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

A police team reached there and broke into the house where they found the woman’s body hanging from a ceiling fan. The two children were lying unconscious in the bathroom. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead.

DCP Singh that the woman’s family was informed about the incident and legal action would be taken in case of a complaint.

In a similar incident reported on Thursday morning from Rohini, a contractual DTC bus driver was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his one-room flat while the bodies of his wife and their two sons -- aged 6 and 3 -- were also in the room with their throats slit. (Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090)