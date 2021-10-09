Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police file case against Ramlila committee for not following Covid norms
delhi news

Delhi Police file case against Ramlila committee for not following Covid norms

Police said that at least 10-20 other similar cases and fines were issued against people in the walled city area for similar offences, such as not ensuring social distancing and not wearing masks
An artiste plays the character of Ravan during Ramlila in New Delhi. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi Police on Friday filed a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) against Luv Kush Ramlila Committee officials for not following Covid-19 guidelines.

Police said that at least 10-20 other similar cases and fines were issued against people in the walled city area for similar offences, such as not ensuring social distancing and not wearing masks.

“The organisers assured us that they will follow the guidelines. We fined many shopkeepers in the area as well. Fines are issued and reports under Section 188 of IPC are filed daily as part of the enforcement drive. The committee has permission to hold Ramlila and is following the requisite guidelines today (Saturday),” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed Ramlila, Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations to be held in public places but with a set of restrictions such as ensuring the number of people does not exceed the number of seats in a venue, no stalls and fairs are set up, 100% mask compliance, and separate entry and exit points at the venue.

RELATED STORIES

Arjun Kumar, general secretary at Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, said, “We don’t know anything about this. But if we receive the fine, we will contest it and find out the reason behind it. We have been following DDMA guidelines. Though permission has been sought for 600 people, there are only a few people on the ground and we are not allowing the general public. The event is being live-streamed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Despite HC order, suspended AAP councillors not allowed to attend EDMC meet

Delhi to organise free Covid vaccination camp in 7 mega centres today

Delhi: Four firefighters injured while dousing blaze at factory in Narela

Delhi: Freedom 251 scam mastermind held for framing brother-in-law in threat case
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP