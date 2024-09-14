Delhi Police file FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal’s house

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a first information report (FIR) at Civil Lines police station against unidentified people who burst firecrackers outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house to welcome him after his release from Tihar jail on Friday evening in violation of a ban on bursting of firecrackers till January 1 next year, police said. AAP supporters burst firecrackers outside the party office in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The case was registered under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). HT has seen the copy of the FIR.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Civil Lines police station sub-inspector Tarun Kumar. “When I was returning from Tis Hazari court after attending a court matter there, at round 6.45 pm I found that some unknown persons were bursting firecrackers near 6 Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines, which was causing air heavy pollution. Since it is a complete violation of a notification issued by the assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) on August 28 this year, it is requested to lodge a case under Section 223 of BNS,” Kumar said in his complaint.

On Monday, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 next year to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

Environment minister Gopal Rai had announced that a joint action plan involving Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the revenue department will ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the Delhi government’s policies as two-faced and politically motivated. “Everyone saw the seriousness of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about air pollution in Delhi on Friday when they made fun of their own policy to ban crackers by bursting them. When there is a festival and people want to burst crackers, these are banned in the name of people’s welfare. How was yesterday’s firecracker display in the interest of people? Their pollution-related policies are just politically-motivated gimmicks,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

An AAP spokesperson said that the people of Delhi were ecstatic with the release of their favourite leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and as it was an emotional moment after the release, a few people expressed their happiness.