Delhi Police files charge sheet in CDR Chowk rape, murder of minor

New Delhi

A 29-year-old cab driver, accused of abducting, raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in south Delhi in June, picked her up from near CDR Chowk in Chattarpur, where she was sleeping with her family, the Delhi Police said in its 500-page charge sheet.

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The police said the accused took her to Mandi Road, where he raped and strangled her. He then struck her with a rock and dumped the body on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

As per the charge sheet, accused Bashu Kumar Singh spent over an hour at the CDR chowk on June 22. “He cancelled rides on his phone. He was waiting there and spotted three girls sleeping on the footpath. He then picked up the minor who was sleeping in the corner. At 4.15am, when the minor was being abducted in the car, she screamed for help, alerting her father who tried chasing the car, but failed,” a senior police officer said, citing the charge sheet.

Investigators said major evidence in the case comprised photographs captured by automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) of Singh’s car from CDR Chowk to Mandi village and then towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was arrested within six hours of the crime, and the girl’s body was recovered nearly 11 to 12 hours later after the accused led police to the location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was arrested within six hours of the crime, and the girl’s body was recovered nearly 11 to 12 hours later after the accused led police to the location. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the charge sheet, Singh had dropped a passenger at Sangam Vihar after travelling from Gurugram and subsequently cancelled rides. He even passed the CDR Chowk, but returned there later.

The charge sheet states that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the vehicle on the Mandi village road. “He had intended to drop her back but feared that she would file a complaint. His car is seen going back, but he turned and drove towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, where he allegedly killed her and concealed her body in a forested area,” the officer said.

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The charge sheet also mentions that Singh’s driver’s licence was found near the body, which links him to the rape and murder. He covered the body with three rocks in the forested area, police said, adding that detailed evidence, including CCTV footage, fingerprints, palm and thumb impressions and DNA samples, along with 82 witnesses, were compiled.

The cause of death mentioned in the document is strangulation and smothering. Singh allegedly used a “gamcha” (scarf) to strangle the child, which was later recovered from the crime scene. The document also states that he struck the girl’s face with a rock, resulting in her teeth being broken.

Police said the photographs of Singh’s car carry exact timestamps and helped investigators establish the sequence of events. The route reconstruction was matched with CCTV footage and Singh’s statement to investigators to verify whether his version of events was consistent with the evidence.

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A supplementary charge sheet will be filed later, police said.

The chargesheet also incorporates forensic evidence collected from the accused’s car and locations linked to the crime. Investigators had earlier found that Singh allegedly attempted to clean the vehicle after the incident, but forensic teams recovered hair and other samples.