Delhi Police form committees to check ‘budding criminals’ in JJ clusters

Delhi Police have formed JJ Cluster Committees to curb organised crime and juvenile delinquency by identifying “budding criminals” in slum clusters, checking illegal activities and conducting verification drives, following an order issued by the commissioner of police to DCPs to form such teams for every district.

In an order dated March 10, police commissioner Sanjay Arora said that the clusters are a home to a large section of the city’s economically weaker population, who see police as an external force that disrupts their lives rather than protects them.

“This mistrust makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to gather intelligence or prevent crime effectively. Due to economic hardship and lack of education, many young boys from these areas become involved in crimes ranging from pickpocketing to more serious offences,” he said in the order.

“Law enforcement in JJ clusters presents significant challenges due to their high population density, lack of proper infrastructure, and socio-economic vulnerabilities,” he said.

According to the order, each committee will be chaired by an inspector, convened by the division officer concerned and comprise at least three members, from among the pradhan of the cluster, influential people of the locality, beat staff, zonal traffic police officer or office-bearers of the residents’ welfare association. The committee can have a maximum of 12 members, it said.

The responsibilities listed by the police commissioner for the committees are to inform about activities in the slum cluster, particularly organised crime, such as bootlegging, drug peddling and gambling. “The committee will also identify budding criminals, at-risk juveniles for necessary intervention, assist police in patrolling the area, especially night patrolling, raise and coordinate with civic agencies regarding various issues faced in cluster, help police in conducting verification drives and deepen community engagement,” the order said.

Further, the committees have been tasked with compiling a list of school drop-outs from government schools in the vicinity and making efforts towards making them continue their education, helping identify dark areas where anti-social elements gather, identifying hot spots of public drinking and ensuring CCTV cameras are functional.

Under the plan, deputy commissioners were asked to identify two slum clusters each in their areas, form committees and track their effectiveness for three months.

“Every meeting’s outcome must be followed up by the DCP as the success of this initiative will depend on how promptly and effectively action is taken on the issues raised in the committee meetings,” the commissioner said in the order.

The commissioner asked the division officer to encourage beat officers to interact with residents in a “friendly and approachable manner” to reduce fear of law enforcement and build public confidence. The commissioner also shared a pro forma sheet for DCPs to fill out after every meeting and analyse the impact.