Delhi Police increases deployment but traffic woe continues

NEW DELHI

In the run-up to the Diwali festival, Delhi Police on Saturday deployed over 23,000 police personnel on the ground, including traffic police, to handle the festive rush over the weekend and ensure smooth traffic flow. However, traffic snarls continued in central and south Delhi, especially on roads leading to shopping centres and markets.

Delhi Police spokesperson, additional commissioner of police Sanjay Tyagi, said more than 3,500 traffic personnel were stationed across major intersections, markets, and arterial stretches, while nearly 20,000 personnel from district police and specialised units were deployed for law and order duties.

“Women police staff have been deployed at several intersections and crowded public areas to enhance visibility and ensure that women feel safe while travelling or shopping late into the evening,” he said.

In addition to the local police, commandos and paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been mobilised and positioned in sensitive zones to respond quickly to any untoward incident. “In Chandni Chowk, local police conducted checks. Rapid Action Force was also deployed to ensure safety and security,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

“Extra deployment has been made in parts of Central and South Delhi, where both crowd density and vehicular movement spike significantly during the Diwali weekend,” Tyagi said.

Despite the extensive arrangements, the city witnessed long traffic snarls on Saturday. Traffic crawled in several parts of central and south Delhi owing to heavy festive footfall, with prolonged congestion reported from Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, and Chandni Chowk.

The congestion also spilled onto arterial roads, such as the Ring Road, Mathura Road, Aurobindo Marg, and Outer Ring Road. Traffic police officials said diversions were put in place where necessary, and additional marshals were deployed to regulate vehicular flow. Motorists were advised to use public transport and avoid market stretches during peak hours.

In recent years, Diwali weekends have routinely tested the Capital’s road network, with increased intercity travel, market activity, and public gatherings straining traffic management. This year’s measures, police said, were aimed at minimising delays and ensuring an incident-free festive season.

“Our focus is not just on managing traffic but also on creating a safe and secure atmosphere for women and families celebrating the festival. All units are on alert,” said Tyagi.

Police said that deployments will continue through the weekend and into the post-Diwali period till October 21 when markets and roads remain crowded due to continued shopping and festive outings.