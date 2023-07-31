Delhi cop waiting on road after car breakdown hit by truck, dies

A Delhi Police inspector posted with the security unit was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding truck on Rohtak Road near Madipur Metro station in west Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Police said.

The car after being hit by the truck near Madipur Metro station in Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Jagbir Singh, was waiting near his car which had broken down. Police said Singh was flung aside due to the impact of the accident even as his car was dragged for several metres before the driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west), said Singh was a resident of police lines of West Delhi’s Vikaspuri and was originally from Jind in Haryana. “We have formed a team to nab the offending driver,” said the DCP. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station.

Singh joined the Delhi Police as an inspector with its security unit in 1994 and spent much of his career in the department.

According to a police investigator, Singh was returning home after attending an event in west Delhi when the accident happened around 4am on Sunday.

The investigation so far has suggested that his black Maruti Suzuki Ciaz faced some mechanical issues on Rohtak Road because of which he pulled over near Madipur Metro station.

Police said that Singh had just managed to push his car which had broken down to the side of the road when the truck rammed his vehicle and he was flung aside. While Singh is suspected to have died on the spot, his car, which was flattened from its rear was dragged for nearly 20 metres by the truck, said the investigator, requesting anonymity.

Police said that by the end of the accident, the truck too was not in a motorable condition because of which its driver perhaps abandoned it at the spot.

“It was a passerby who noticed the two vehicles and called the police control room (PCR). The passerby did not witness the accident but only saw the damaged vehicles,” said the investigator.

A police team arrived at the spot and found the inspector’s body lying at the spot. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital by the police, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Singh worked with the Delhi Police’s security unit from the start of his career until 1996 when he was transferred to the south-west district where he served until 2000. From 2000 to 2016, Singh again served with the security unit before being attached to the PCR unit until 2021. Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to post an obituary. “All officers/personnel of #DelhiPolice pay homage to the departed soul of Inspector Jagbir Singh and express deep condolences to the bereaved family,” the post said.