New Delhi, Delhi Police issued over 4,500 challans, including 558 for drunk driving on New Year's Eve which was 34 per cent higher than the previous year, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Police issue over 4,500 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve

Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Choudhary said that no fatal accident took place during the New Year's celebration this year.

"We had deployed elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct and regulation of traffic on the New Year's Eve throughout the city. The checking was also intensified across the national capital," he said.

According to official data, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving this year, while 416 motorists were prosecuted in 2023, 318 in 2022, 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 299 in 2019.

Additional Commissioner of Police Satyavir Katara said that on Tuesday, special drive has been carried out in entire Delhi.

"A total of 4,583 motorists were prosecuted for committing various violations which included 558 for drunken driving, 205 for wrong side, 35 for triple riding, and 648 for without helmet," Katara said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta, said, "In addition to deploying personnel, we have placed caricatures at various locations to emphasise the importance of not drinking and driving, ensuring the safety of both motorists and pedestrians. Our officers were also actively working to maintain smooth traffic flow, alongside enforcing necessary legal actions."

Apart from this, the police have also issued 1,698 challans for improper parking, and 106 for tented glasses.

On Tuesday, traffic police deployed 88 teams, armed with breath analyzers to check drunken driving.

Special pickets were also set-up to check stunts on motorcycles, over speed, reckless, zig-zag and dangerous driving in co-ordination with local police and PCR at major points including Connaught Place, Mehrauli, Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South-Extension, Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar, they said.

While there were four deaths reported in fatal road accidents on New Year Eve of 2024, no death in fatal accident reported on the New Year Eve of 2025. This was made possible only due to the elaborate traffic arrangements laid out in the city to check the incidence of dangerous driving, rash & negligent driving and drunken driving, the officials added.

