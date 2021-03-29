Delhi police issues 3,282 challans for traffic violations on Holi

The Delhi Police issued over 3,000 challans for various traffic violations in the city on the occasion of Holi, officials said on Monday.

These include 100 challans issued for drunken driving, they said.

“A total of 3,282 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists riding without helmets,” an official said.

No fatal accidents were reported, he said.

According to the data shared by police, out of the total 3,282 challans issued, 1,255 challans were issued to those found riding without helmets, 170 challans for triple riding, 100 challans for drunken driving, 121 challans for dangerous driving and 1,636 challans were issued for other traffic-related violations.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, among others, on the occasion of Holi.

"Special checking teams have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators. Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams have been stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary had said.