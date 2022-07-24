Delhi police issues traffic advisory for President’s swearing-in ceremony
The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday, special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens’ Delhi. The order has been communicated to all government departments and ministries, the officials said.
A senior Delhi police officer said that due to special traffic arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall, they have issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the Kautilya roundabout, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg among other roads.
“Others roads on which the vehicular movement will be restricted between 9am and 12 pm on Monday round about Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, Patel Chowk roundabout, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg,” the order said.
The order further said that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony. “A total of 30 offices are required to be vacated by 6 am on July 25, for carrying out an anti-sabotage check. This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over. Also, construction work of the new Parliament Building, at present in progress, needs to be kept halted during the time of the ceremony,” the order reads.
As per the order, the buildings which will be closed between 6 am and 2 pm, include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan.
