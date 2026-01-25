Delhi Police launches app to conduct household census ahead of R-Day

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police’s central range has launched a new digital platform called the ePariskshan mobile application to conduct a household and occupant verification drive in areas along and around the Republic Day Parade route, said senior officers on Saturday. Verification drive in areas along and around the Republic Day Parade route, said senior officers on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Joint commissioner of police (central range) Madhur Verma said the initiative aims to ensure a complete and accurate census of households in the sensitive zone, with verification of all residents, tenants, domestic helpers and employees. “Our primary objective is to ensure that every individual residing or working in the vicinity of the parade route is properly accounted for and verified. This significantly strengthens our preventive security framework,” Verma said.

He added that a similar exercise carried out in parts of North Delhi during Independence Day had yielded positive results. “We saw a marked improvement in character and antecedent verification during the earlier drive, and that experience has helped us scale up this initiative in a more structured and technology-driven manner,” Verma said.

The eParikshan mobile application enables real-time data collection, faster verification and seamless coordination among police personnel, said police. “The app is a major step towards smart policing. It allows our beat officers to work even in offline mode, ensuring uninterrupted field operations,” Verma said.

The application comes equipped with features such as GPS-based location tagging, real-time photo capture, a unique premises identification number, transparent edit history, digital record management, and report-generation modules.

According to police, the app has already been implemented across the central range. Over 23,000 tenant and servant records from the north district and more than 10,000 records from the central district have been digitised and shared with police authorities across the country, police said. “This large-scale digitisation has strengthened our preparedness for major public events and reduced potential security risks,” Verma said.

During verification, details such as premises identification number, name, date of birth, father’s name, Aadhaar number, mobile number, full address, premises type, user type, employment details, photograph and remarks are being digitally recorded, said police.