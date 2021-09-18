Delhi Police leaves for Prayagraj on trail of man who supplied RDX to Pak terror module members

New Delhi: A Delhi police team on Saturday left for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take custody of a man, who surrendered at the Kareli police station on Friday night. The police suspect that he could be the same person whose name came up during interrogation of six alleged members of a Pakistan-backed terror module.

Officers aware of the matter said the man, who claimed his name is Baidur-Rehman, could be the same person, whom Delhi police are on the lookout for since Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the police arrested Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Osama alias Sami (22), Moolchand alias Saaju (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohamed Abu Bakr (23), and Mohammed Amir Javed (31) from Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigating officers, who asked not to be named, said it was Baidur who had handed the RDX to suspect Zeeshan Qamar. Baidur’s interrogation could help police find missing links in the module. “ We recovered about 1700 gram of RDX from Zeeshan. It was given to him by Baidur Rehan. His interrogation could help us unearth the source of the explosive,” said one officer, who asked not to be named.

Baidur ,a resident of Kareli area in Prayagraj, is also a relative of arrested suspect, Osama.

Osama is a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

Of the six men arrested on Monday, police said Zeeshan and Osama were trained in Pakistan to make Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs), and using guns and grenades by their handlers from Pakistan spy agency, ISI.

Announcing the arrest of the six men on Tuesday, the Delhi Police claimed that the six men were in the “advanced stage” of their preparations to launch serial blasts in at least three states. Police also claimed that interrogation of the arrested suspects revealed that Anees Ibrahim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, currently suspected to be hiding in Pakistan, was connected to this module and was smuggling arms and ammunition into the country.