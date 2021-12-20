Delhi Police nab man for duping people of 2.5cr

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people of approximately ₹2.5 crore by making false promises of offering them freebies and bonuses on their insurance policies, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar Soni, hails from Bihar’s Patna and carried a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest. He was living in Pune under a false identity for the last six years and was arrested from the city during a raid, the police said. Seven other accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

The group members posed as LIC officials. They lured victims to deposit money in different bank accounts opened using fake IDs on the pretext of offering them bonuses and incentives under various policies, the police said.

The matter came to light in 2015 after the executive director of a public insurance company filed a complaint alleging that some people were posing as employees of the firm and offering incentives like free credit cards and mediclaim benefits, etc., to policyholders, they said.

According to the complaint, the policyholders were asked to make payments in cash or through cheques in favour of some private agencies or companies, those aware of the matter said.

