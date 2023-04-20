Delhi Police brass seeks details of expenses by district units

The Delhi Police headquarters ordered a sweeping review of expenses made by its district-level officers in the last financial year, senior officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, amid allegations that there were discrepancies in statements. According to rules, the police commissioner can clear a maximum bill of ₹ 10 lakh only with the approval of Union ministry of home affairs. (Representative image/AFP)

The directions were issued to all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) – which include the deputy commissioners (DCP) and additional deputy commissioners – who were asked to detail expenses of works carried out in their jurisdiction in the last financial year. The authorities have also withdrawn powers of the DCPs to spend on repair works in their areas and have now asked the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) to handle such requirements, the officers said.

The officers said that more than ₹350 crore were released to different districts last fiscal, and added that if any discrepancy is found, errant officials will have to face vigilance enquiries.

Laltendu Mohanty, special commissioner of police (provision and finance), said the audit will ensure resources are utilised judiciously. “It will be too early to say if there is a scam. But, if we look at how a number of works are allotted close to the expiry date for allocating expenditure (March 31), one cannot rule out the possibility of financial discrepancies. This exercise will ensure checks and balances in utilisation of resources in the future,” he said.

Mohanty said all DCPs and DDOs have been told that before kicking off any repair work, they will have to check for funds. “We have some information about how some contractors are hand in glove with some officials. To make our system free from any financial discrepancy, all repair works will be done by the DPHCL. We’ll not disburse any amount on repair works to the district police,” he added.

Mohanty, in his letter to all DCPs dated April 10, 2023, had said, “It has been learnt that diversion of funds might have occurred in some of the budgetary ‘Object Head’ during the financial year 2022-23… The expenditure which can be booked under budgetary object head “Professional Services” includes outsourcing of professionals, consultants, legal charges, hiring of manpower, payment to the other departments for services rendered.”

The letter said, “The information so provided shall be test checked by the appropriate unit of Delhi Police. In case it is found at later stage that information provided by the District/Units is incorrect, appropriate action shall be taken against the concerned Head of Office.”

A special commissioner of police-rank officer, who asked to be named, said that withdrawal of DCPs’ powers to spend funds will definitely check corruption at the district level.

“It was a common practice that some DCP-rank officers used to award construction works to their favourite contractors. Some DCP offices have wooden flooring, restrooms with Iranian carpets and washrooms fitted with imported tiles. In some cases, for a total bill of ₹1.5 crore, 100 different bills of ₹1.5 lakh (the maximum cap on a DCP’s disbursing power) were produced,” the officer said.

According to rules, the police commissioner can clear a maximum bill of ₹10 lakh only with the approval of Union ministry of home affairs.

When contacted, three DCPs said that they were not aware of corruption taking place in their districts. “This is our first assignment. We’ll abide by rules,” they said.

Notably, districts get funds under the head of “professional work” that includes the deployment of additional personnel and outsourcing experts for various training and awareness programmes. Funds under the “minor work” are released mainly for repair and beautification of different police establishments in the districts.

