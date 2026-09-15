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Delhi Police recover South African BRICS delegate’s bag with 3 lakh cash left in cab

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday that they helped a South African delegate, who was in India for the BRICS Summit, receive his bag containing around ₹3 lakh cash in US dollars and Indian currency notes that he had purportedly left in a cab he travelled from Gurugram to Delhi on Sunday evening

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 07:33:30 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday that they helped a South African delegate, who was in India for the BRICS Summit, receive his bag containing around 3 lakh cash in US dollars and Indian currency notes that he had purportedly left in a cab he travelled from Gurugram to Delhi on Sunday evening.

The South African guest, Dumisa Morris Sobekwe who stayed at a hotel near Connaught Place, received his bag with the entire cash 30 minutes before his scheduled departure to his country in a flight from the Delhi airport, the officers said, adding the entire operation that included tracking the cab driver and recovering the cash bag was concluded in less than an hour after the matter was reported to the Barakhambha Road police station, said joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad.

Police said that on Sunday evening, a message was received from the hotel regarding a South African delegate who had inadvertently left behind his bag containing US dollars and Indian currency notes worth around 3 lakh in cash. The foreign guest had hired a cab to visit Gurugram for some personal work.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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