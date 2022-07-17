Delhi police rope in Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo’ to stop traffic violations

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has nothing to do with the Delhi Police but Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo has, as the Delhi Police, known for their innovative ways to create awareness about various subjects, have now taken Poo's help to make people aware of traffic regulations.

While police leave no stone unturned to ensure that people adhere to all traffic regulations, some still violate traffic rules. Hence, to make sure that people follow their appeals, they took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others' lives on the road.

The Delhi police successfully replicated an iconic sequence from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (shortened as K3G) and roped in Poo, Kareena Kapoor’s character from the movie. In the clip, a vehicle speeds past a red traffic signal. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her famous catchphrase when the car chooses to disregard the traffic light. "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha."

“Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights,” the caption read.

On Wednesday, when NASA unveiled the universe's deepest and sharpest image, the police saw a chance to alert people on respecting traffic laws. The amazing image of the cosmos was posted in the tweet, along with the caption, "The deepest, clearest infrared photograph of the universe ever." Next to it was a photo of a person putting on a seatbelt. "The deepest clearest image of a conscientious citizen," stated the inscription above it.

“Drive with a seatbelt on to avoid seeing the stars and the challan,” the caption read.