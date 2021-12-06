Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police start probe into rumour of 350 fine for not voting
delhi news

Delhi Police start probe into rumour of 350 fine for not voting

According to Delhi Police, the news went viral on social media for some time, in which the Election Commission was quoted as saying that ₹350 would be deducted from the bank account of people for not casting their vote.
Despite the clarification, the rumour did not stop following which Delhi Police filed a case and handed over the matter to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.(File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:30 AM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Following the viral fake news that the Election Commission will charge a fine of 350 for not voting, Delhi Police on Sunday started an investigation into the matter.

According to Delhi Police, the news went viral on social media for some time, in which the Election Commission was quoted as saying that 350 would be deducted from the bank account of people for not casting their vote.

Later, the Election Commission itself on social media had termed this news as a rumour and clarified that there would be no such deduction.

Despite the clarification, the rumour did not stop following which Delhi Police filed a case and handed over the matter to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. The police have started proceedings under non-consignable offence.

KPS Malhotra, DCP, IFSO, Delhi Police said, "Police is investigating the matter. Action is being taken in this regard under the relevant law." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP