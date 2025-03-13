New Delhi, Delhi Police have heightened security across the national capital ahead of the Holi festival and Ramzan's Friday prayers, an official said Thursday. Delhi Police step up vigil across capital ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

Over 25,000 police personnel, along with para military forces will keep strict vigil in the city to maintain law and order situation.

The Holi festival on March 14 coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Police have identified more than 300 sensitive locations and keeping an eye on every situation using drones and by monitoring CCTV cameras.

The meetings with Aman committees are also being held regularly at every district of the city. All 15 police districts in the national capital have been directed to increase patrolling, particularly in residential areas and places known for Holi gatherings, police said.

"Drone surveillance is being maintained in northeast district to prevent untoward incidents. Security measures are strengthened with constant monitoring, while potential risks are minimized through advanced drone technology," a senior police officer posted in the northeast district said.

Another senior police officer said that the patrolling is being conducted across the district and meetings with the markets welfare associations and resident welfare associations for peaceful conduct of the festivals.

"We are holding meetings with Aman committees in every district since the Holi and Ramazan's Friday prayers are taking place on the same day. Both the parties are very cooperative and continuously are in touch with us," the officer said, adding that the meetings will also be carried out before Holi and Friday prayers to promote communal harmony and discourage the spread of rumours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police will hold joint pickets with the local police. Special teams will be deployed at major road intersections to check drunken driving and red-light jumping.

The officer said that strict checking on the day of Holi will be done.

"Teams will keep an eye on those people who will be breaking the law. Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations," an officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Police also suggested the people to celebrate responsibly. Drinking and driving not only endangers one's own life but also puts others at risk. Apart from drunk driving, special teams will be deployed to monitor rash driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers, and stunt biking.

Police said that they are also talking to imams of the mosque and seeking their cooperation also. Police patrolling through motorcycles and mobile vans will be carried out throughout the day. Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidences of over-speeding, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.