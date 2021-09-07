Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Police sub-inspector robbed of 40,000 in RK Puram

The officer was returning home from the police station when he was waylaid by three unidentified bike-borne assailants who robbed him.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The sub inspector is posted at Bindapur police station. (Picture for representation only)

New Delhi: A 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was waylaid, assaulted, and robbed of 40,000 and documents by three unidentified bike-borne assailants when he was returning home on his bike in south Delhi’s RK Puram, police said on Tuesday. A case of robbery and common intention was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station. No arrest was made till Tuesday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the sub-inspector, Kunal Kumar, is posted at Bindapur police station. He lives with his family in Munirka. The officer was returning home from the police station when the crime took place on Saturday night, the DCP said.

Police said the sub-inspector, in his complaint, said he left the police station after work on his motorcycle and was not in his uniform. Around 10.30pm, near the Swami Malai Mandir in RK Puram’s Sector-7, three men on a bike waylaid him, forcing him to stop. The alleged assailants began attacking him with their helmets and stones. Since the police officer was also wearing a helmet, he did not receive any head injury. They also damaged his motorcycle before robbing him of his wallet and a packet that contained money and documents, the police said.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) on the sub-inspector’s complaint and are looking for the suspects,” said DCP Singh.

The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the routes that the suspects took after the crime.

