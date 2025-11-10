Delhi Police will now monitor all CCTVs installed in Capital

The Delhi Police will now be able to monitor footage from all CCTVs installed in Capital’s public spaces after the Public Works Department (PWD), which so far controlled the majority of such cameras in the capital, gave it full access. PWD has installed over 280,000 CCTV cameras in the city in two phases. (HT Archive)

Under this project, which is in the process of being implemented, Delhi Police will be able to access the footage from cameras the PWD has already installed without needing permission and, moving forward, it will decide the locations for new cameras. The installations and repairs for all the cameras will still be carried out by the government agency.

Confirming the development, a Delhi Police spokesperson, said, “We are part of the surveillance under the ‘Safe City’ project. This is an extension of that. The CCTVs will be beneficial as police and PWD can access them in time.”

Delhi Police, under the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), is in-charge of law and order and internal security of the city and has installed 19,431 CCTVs since 2018-19. A senior police officer told HT these cameras installed under MHA’s ‘Safe City’ were too few in number.

Since 2018, under a project launched by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, PWD has installed over 280,000 CCTV cameras in the city in two phases.

To be sure, most CCTVs installed by PWD are on roads, in government buildings and establishments, as well as at underpasses, while Delhi Police cameras are on main roads, at metro and railway stations and the airport, as well as in markets.

“We are in the final stages of commissioning and making all CCTVs that are installed by us operational. Meanwhile, the relevant cameras and their access is being transferred to the police, following our discussions. The entire process will take some time,” said a PWD official.

The meetings to discuss this development had been going on from last year, until October this year. The chief minister, PWD officials, special police commissioners, along with deputy chiefs of police (DCPs) were in attendance.

“This has been under discussion for a long time,” Madhup Tiwari, special commissioner of police (law and order), told HT. “PWD officials had agreed to provide access after our request. Later, we asked for access to newly installed cameras as well. That has also been approved.We have access to PWD cameras.”

‘Will speed up investigations’

This comes after senior police officers, at a security review meeting with the chief minister last year, flagged the hurdles Delhi Police faced in obtaining CCTV footage during investigations. Till now, it had to first approach PWD officials or junior engineers for permissions and access to the feeds. A police officer, requesting anonymity, also said many cameras were found to be defunct, or lacking the capacity to store footage for 30 or more days when finally retrieved. This slowed down investigations in serious crime cases, particularly murders, robberies, hit-and-runs, and street crimes.

At a final high-level meeting, chaired by the CM last month, the police were allowed to view and retrieve footage directly from control panels of PWD cameras. “We needed more CCTVs. This is not only for cases but for women’s safety and surveillance. Senior Delhi government officers agreed that women safety needs to be improved and this will help,” the senior police officer quoted above said.

“There will be no need to push officials or engineers. Or discover defunct cameras. We will be kept in the loop of all new locations where cameras are installed and we will also oversee audits.”

A DCP-level officer said the police had started receiving the various passwords to the PWD-installed cameras during the meetings. Confirming this, another special commissioner, who asked not to be named, said, “The password sharing process has been started.”

The police further said that the transfer of control also meant PWD’s ongoing project to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras will now be finalised by Delhi Police: they will oversee every new camera location, angle, and storage configuration. “This time, the locations will be decided from a law-and-order and crime-prevention perspective. We will decide where cameras are needed most,” the DCP officer, quoted above, said.

Cameras found defunct, audit underway

In March this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, speaking to the media after an audit, said that of the 280,000 PWD cameras in the city, 32,000 were defunct, while 15,000 that had been commissioned had not been installed by that time.

At the time, the government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) also lodged a case against former PWD minister Satyender Jain over allegations of corruption in the CCTV project, which was estimated to be worth ₹571 crore. The ACB alleged that Jain had taken huge bribes to waive off the ₹16 crore fines imposed on a private firm that delayed the installation of the CCTVs. Moreover, it alleged, the AAP government gave more contracts to the same firm to set up more CCTVs.

Three months later, in July, PWD minister Pravesh Verma told media that a report submitted by the department to the government had identified all the faulty CCTVs from among the 250,000 cameras it had reviewed.

As a result, the department initiated a technical audit of its existing CCTV network. Officials said the audit is being done by a consultant and will focus on camera health, coverage gaps and maintenance. It is set to be completed by November 30.

The department also began clearing a backlog of the cameras that have yet to be installed, which were part of the first phase.