Delhi Police ask DMRC to close gates of 39 stations, later withdraw request

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew a letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), asking for the closure of the gates of 39 Metro stations near the areas where VIP movement is expected during the upcoming G20 Summit, and clarified that only the Supreme Court station will remain shut during the event.

A model of the G20 logo outside a Metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)

The withdrawal of the letter came two days after deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik wrote to DMRC asking for the gates of over three dozen Metro stations to be shut between September 8-10 to strengthen the security matrix.

“There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement. But apart from Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), Metro services will not be affected at other stations,” special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said during a press briefing at the Delhi Police headquarters. DCP Naik on Monday issued a fresh letter to DMRC’s chief security commissioner, saying the earlier letter was withdrawn on “administrative grounds”.

Also withdrawn was an order issued by the station house officer (SHO) of Daryaganj police station, regarding the closure of markets and offices in the area during the Summit. Now, Daryaganj will remain open.

During his press conference, special CP Yadav also said that all online services, except those delivering medicines, will be barred in the New Delhi district during the Summit. “Online delivery services such as delivery of food and other items will be prohibited in New Delhi district as they come under commercial activities. Only delivery of medicines by online services will be allowed. Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. Valid permissions granted for essential services will be honoured,” the special CP said.

Yadav said people with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district, and travelling from the airport or railway station, will be allowed entry, subject to the production of documents. “There might be about 15-minute delays due to security restrictions at that point, but they will be allowed entry,” he added.

Yadav also said that all interstate buses destined to interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi from Gurugram will not be allowed to enter from the Rajokri border in southwest Delhi.

