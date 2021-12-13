Delhi pollution: Ban on construction, entry of trucks to continue until further orders, says Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the ban on construction activities in the national capital and entry of trucks, excluding CNG, e-trucks and those involved in essential services, would continue until further orders.

Rai said this after a review meeting about the pollution situation in the city with several departments concerned.

He further said air pollution levels in the city might improve later this week, as predicted by experts. “A review meeting was held today with all the departments regarding the air pollution situation for the past one week. The pollution level, as per the AQI, between December 1 and December 12 has been between 250 and 325. Experts have said the pollution level may increase on December 14, 15, 16 and after that, there is a possibility of improvement,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | Delhi airport installs e-boarding gates. Here's how it will work

The minister said the education department has made a proposal regarding reopening of schools in the city and it would be forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“The Environment Department has received a proposal that classes above 6th should be opened and classes above primary classes should also be opened from December 20. We are sending this proposal to the Commission for Air Quality Management as per the order of the Supreme Court,” he said.

While suggestions have been sought by the government for resuming construction activities, it has also called a meeting on December 16 to discuss the issue, Rai said.

“Entry of non-essential trucks will remain closed in Delhi as before. Suggestions have been sought from all departments regarding construction activities. After this, a meeting has been called again on December 16. Water sprinkling will continue as before,” he said.

The Delhi government, in November, had temporarily halted construction activities in the city, closed down schools and suggested work from home for companies following worsening air quality conditions.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 331 as of 4pm during the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

“Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height (~ 1.0 - 1.5 km) are likely to keep air quality within ‘lower end of very poor’ for the next two days. From 15th onwards air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ category,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its forecast for the city.