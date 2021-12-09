Delhi pollution: Construction ban adds to delay in key infra projects

New Delhi: Several key infrastructure projects aimed at decongesting arterial stretches, some of them on the verge of completion, are stuck as a ban on construction activities in Delhi is on since November 14.

Agencies executing these projects and site managers have said that the prolonged halt on work will ensure that it will take them at least 20-25 days to achieve the same speed of work as it was when the work stopped. The managers said the sourcing of construction material has also become difficult due to the ban on the operations of stone crushers and hot-mix plants which was enforced by the Central Pollution Control Board on November 8, 2021.

At least three of these projects -- Ashram underpass, Pragati Maidan underground tunnel and the underpass connecting San Martin Marg-Benito Juarez Marg -- have missed deadlines set earlier due to various reasons, and are yet again looking at delays.

Experts, however, have been arguing that instead of imposing restrictions on an impulse, the authorities should combine a forecast-based system with the measures mentioned in the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). When the air quality is expected to deteriorate, these measures such as shutting of schools and ban on construction should be imposed immediately. But, when an improvement is expected, these measures should be reviewed immediately.

The Supreme Court in its order on 24th November decided to reinforce the prohibition till further orders. The ban remains in force. It also directed the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to utilise the corpus of labour cess for paying wages to construction workers during suspension of activities. The local task force of CAQM is holding daily review meeting however the CAQM is yet to hold a review meeting on the construction ban.

A 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), a Delhi-based research institute, showed that vehicle emissions account for 24%-28% of the city’s pollution. Dust, on the other hand, contributed only 18%-38% to the city’s overall pollution.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment says Grap was designed so that restrictions could be imposed and lifted dynamically, based on the air quality. However, that is not seemingly being done. “Under Grap, construction work is banned when the air quality touches severe plus levels, but even when air has come down to the poor category, these activities stay banned. We need to implement Grap in the correct manner,” she said.

Delhi has not seen a severe-plus day this year. However, Delhi recorded 11 severe (AQI between 401-500) air days in November this year.

Dr. S Velmurugan Chief Scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) said maintaining a timeline may not be possible in several infrastructure projects if the ban on construction is extended. He suggested that the agencies should apply to the courts to permit construction work during the night time when the vehicular load is low on the roads. “The authorities should consider providing some relaxation to the projects which are in advanced stage by mandating stringent dust pollution control norms like regular sprinking of water at the site, prohibition on idling construction vehicles etc. Lakhs of vehicles are passing through the congested intersections are also contributing to additional air pollution,” he added.

HT looks at the three key projects:

Ashram Underpass

Work began: December 2019

Work finished: 96%

Deadlines missed: 5

Latest deadline: End of this month

Why it is important? The 750-metre underpass connects Nizamuddin railway bridge and CSIR Apartments at the Ashram intersection, the busiest road stretch in the capital with over 300,000 vehicles using it daily. It also connects south and central Delhi, and virtually serves as the link for two NCR cities Noida and Faridabad.

What officials say? A senior PWD official overseeing the project said that 96% work has been finished and as soon as the construction ban is lifted, the remaining work of laying the approach roads is likely to take another 30 days. “The 220KV power line which was the last remaining hurdle in clearing ROW for underpass, has been relocated by Delhi Transco Ltd and the realignment of wall has also been completed.. We were about to fill the base structure with concrete a week after Diwali when work was banned,” the official said.

Pragati Maidan tunnel road project

Work began: October 2018

Work finished: 95%

Deadlines missed: Six

Latest deadline: December-end

Why it is important? The 6-lane, 1.2-km tunnel from Road to Ring Road running below Pragati Maidan is expected to take the pressure off the ITO and Bhairon Marg.Along with underpasses to provide access, the tunnel will also make Mathura Road signal-free. Commuters from south Delhi to east Delhi, and those going from ITO to south Delhi will be the main beneficiaries.

What officials say? “The supply of bitumen and raw material has been affected due to ban on operations of hot-mix plants and stone crushers. We estimate that the remaining work can be completed in two months once the ban is lifted,” a senior PWD official overseeing the project said. He added that the work on strengthening the tunnel base below the railway line is being carried out simultaneously, and it is expected to take around two weeks.

Rao Tula Ram Marg underpass

Work began: November 2015

Work finished: 93%

Deadlines missed: Six

Latest deadline: None

Why it is important: It was part of the much-delayed Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover. The an underpass from Benito Juarez Marg to San Martin Marg passing under the Ring Road was conceived in 2013. It is aimed at providing smooth movement of traffic coming from IGI airport, and take the load off the Outer Ring Road.

What officials say? “We were facing issues in shifting utilities passing through the 11m portion ring road portion abutting Satya Niketan. But now the work has been suspended due to the construction ban. It may still take around two months to complete the remaining after even after the ban is lifted,” a PWD official said.

When HT visited the construction site on Wednesday, half of the carriageway on the Ring Road meant for the movement of traffic movement towards Dhaula Kuan was lying dug up while the barricading has led to a traffic-bottleneck right below the Durgabai Deshmukh metro station near South Campus of Delhi University. The traffic snarls extended from Satya Niketan up to Moti Bagh.