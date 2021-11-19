Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi pollution: EDMC seizes 7 vehicles carrying construction material
delhi news

Delhi pollution: EDMC seizes 7 vehicles carrying construction material

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday seized seven vehicles found carrying construction and demolition (C&D) waste
New Delhi, India - Nov. 18, 2021: A New Delhi Municipal council (NDMC ) Horticulture department worker sprays water on trees to control pollution on Rafi Marg near Parliament house in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Complying with the Delhi government’s order imposing a complete ban on construction activities in the city, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday seized seven vehicles found carrying construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

Deputy commissioner (North Shahdara) Sanjeev Mishra said that a comprehensive action plan has been started to mitigate air pollution. “Several teams have been constituted to carry out field inspections to keep day and night vigil against garbage and biomass burning, illegal dumping of C&D waste and polluting industrial activities. Several water sprinklers have been deployed to control dust pollution by spraying dust suppressants,” he said.

He further said that punitive action is being taken against entities, both institutional and individuals, indulging in activities generating air pollution under EDMC. Special drives are being launched to monitor and prevent activities adding to air pollution, in the areas of Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Wazirabad Road.

Officials said monetary challans have been issued, under the provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act and Environment Protection Act, against individual owners and builders found violating the ban on construction activities and taking building materials or C&D waste.

RELATED STORIES

“Some of the agencies penalised under the NGT Act include the public works department (PWD), Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), BSES and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC),” he said.

According to senior EDMC officials, a challan of 50,000 was issued against the MRTS in Sonia Vihar area and a challan of 50,000 was issued against DDA in Gautampuri area.

“So far, seven challans, each of 50,000, have been issued against the PWD for violating the pollution norms. Altogether 140 challans have been issued, amounting to 18.95 lakh, against different defaulters in Shahdara north zone in the month of November so far,” said Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP