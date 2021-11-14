Delhi pollution: Govt to hold meetings with DTC and metro officials to increase frequency of public transport

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai told reporters that the government will hold a meeting with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro officials on Monday to make public transport more frequent as the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the “very poor” category on Sunday.

"Tomorrow we'll hold a meeting with Metro and DTC to increase the frequency of public transport," Rai told reporters on Sunday.

The Delhi government has announced the closing of schools for a week and issued an advisory for government employees to start working from home. Construction work has also been ordered to stop starting from November 14 till November 17.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said a complete lockdown of the city was likely but the decision would be taken after consultation with concerned agencies and the federal government.

Confronted with a worsening AQI and a thick haze enveloping the national capital region, the Delhi government has started to push public transport and bicycles as a viable alternative to personal vehicles.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urged citizens to ride cycles or take the bus to curb air pollution. “To reduce pollution, foremost responsibility lies with the government to make rules and regulations. Then the industrial sector and thirdly, we as individuals. Take out at least a day to travel via cycle or bus,” Sisodia told reporters on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was participating in a campaign to promote safer and cleaner streets, rode a bicycle to raise awareness and insisted that “people can ride a cycle at least once a month to prevent pollution and save the environment for future generations.”