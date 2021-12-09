Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi pollution: SDMC dismantles 208 tandoors in 2 months

SDMC House leader, Indrajeet Sehrawat, said that these traditional tandoors at various restaurants, hotels and eating joints are important factors causing air pollution
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) dismantled 208 traditional tandoors in its jurisdiction In order to control air pollution. (Representative photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

In order to control air pollution in the Capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has in the last couple of months dismantled 208 traditional tandoors in its jurisdiction.

The civic agency has also converted 152 charcoal and wood tandoors to LPG, said officials.

SDMC House leader, Indrajeet Sehrawat, said that while 68 tandoors were dismantled in the central zone, 80 were pulled down in south zone. “Similarly, 40 tandoors were knocked down in west zone, while 20 others were dismantled in Najafgarh zone,” he said.

He added, “These traditional tandoors at various restaurants, hotels and eating joints are important factors causing air pollution,” he said.

