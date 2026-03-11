Delhi: Poor response to HPV vax drive sees only 285 inoculations in first 10 days

More than 10 days since a special three-month-long Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign kicked off in the Capital targeting 14-year-old girls to combat cervical cancer, turnout at vaccination centres remains poor, with only 285 girls vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to Delhi health department data accessed by HT. The campaign, launched on February 28, aims to immunise around 160,000 adolescent girls across the Capital, with 4,000 sessions planned over three months. (Shutterstock)

However, officials said the response has been far below expectations, citing a mix of ongoing school examinations, low awareness and anti-vaccine misinformation circulating online as key reasons behind the slow uptake.

Data from the health department shows that between February 28 and March 10, a total of 218 special vaccination sessions were organised across the city’s government hospitals. Despite this, only 285 girls were vaccinated. “Each day, every district conducts four to five sessions. However, the turnout has been extremely low; some sessions get one or two eligible beneficiaries while others get zero,” an official aware of the matter said.

Till Monday, 175 sessions had been held, during which 272 girls were vaccinated. Additional sessions were organised on Tuesday, but the numbers rose only marginally, the official cited above said.

The Delhi health minister did not respond to requests seeking comment on the issue.

Health officials aware of the details of the drive said the low turnout has been disappointing, especially considering the vaccine being expensive in the private market, where it costs between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000. “Despite the vaccine being free, the response has been limited. We expected much larger participation,” said another official from the department.Authorities said ongoing school examinations have significantly affected participation, as many eligible girls are occupied with academic schedules. “Due to ongoing exams in many schools, the turnout has been very low as children are busy. We are hopeful for a better turnout once the exams are over in a week or two,” said another official from the department.

Misinformation circulating online has also emerged as a challenge. “Some videos on social media are spreading false and unscientific claims suggesting the vaccine is unsafe. Such misinformation is discouraging families from bringing their children for vaccination,” the official said.

India has joined over 160 countries in including the HPV vaccine in its national immunisation schedule. The Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Rekha Gupta at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where 23 girls received the vaccine on the first day.

The initiative is part of a nationwide rollout in which adolescents are given a single-dose regimen of Gardasil 4, a vaccine that protects against four HPV strains linked to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. Health experts note that vaccinating adolescents before potential exposure to the virus offers the highest level of protection.

To improve participation, the health department said it has launched several awareness efforts across the city. These include banners and hoardings as well as door-to-door outreach by ASHA and Anganwadi workers to inform families about the benefits of vaccination.

Eligible beneficiaries can register on the U-WIN portal or visit nearest government hospitals for on-site registration. Girls who turn 15 within three months of the campaign’s launch remain eligible during this special drive.