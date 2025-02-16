Delhi power discoms say social media posts about outages are false

Power discoms on Saturday rejected social media posts about electricity supply issues in Delhi as false and misleading, two days after outgoing chief minister Atishi quoted the posts to claim that parts of the city had started witnessing hours-long outages within three days of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the assembly elections. The discoms’ statement added that according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, the city’s peak power demand has remained stable. (AFP)

“Certain allegations circulating on social media about power supply issues are false and misleading. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are committed to ensuring reliable and quality power supply to more than 5 million consumers and 20 million residents across south, west, east, and central Delhi. Smart power procurement strategies, including long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), banking arrangements with other states, along with a robust distribution network, are ensuring an uninterrupted power supply,” the discoms said in a joint statement.

Atishi had made her claims about power cuts on Thursday, after which the BJP’s Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, had written a letter to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena urging him to instruct officials not to follow Atishi’s “improper” directives and to ask power distribution companies to clarify the situation. The Delhi BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly in the results announced on February 8, while the AAP won 22.

The discoms’ statement added that according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, the city’s peak power demand has remained stable, ranging between 4,200 and 4,500 MW since February 8, which the discoms said is being successfully met.

“As part of the commitment to ensure a reliable power supply, BSES discoms have dedicated war rooms to monitor the power supply in real time. These war rooms are led by senior officials and enable swift decision-making and response. Additionally, BSES field teams remain on high alert, ready to address any exigencies promptly,” the statement added.

It said that in case residents were facing any issues or local faults, there are multiple consumer support channels through which they can reach out to BSES. The discoms have shared toll free call centre numbers, WhatsApp numbers and mobile app names that can be used in case of any complaint.

Discom Call-Centre (Toll-Free) WhatsApp (Type ‘Hi’ and Send to) Mobile App

BRPL 19123 8800919123 BRPL Power App

BYPL 19122 8745999808 BYPL Connect