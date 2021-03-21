Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi prisons steps up efforts to tackle Covid-19 as inmates return
delhi news

Delhi prisons steps up efforts to tackle Covid-19 as inmates return

According to jail officials, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing with the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the prisons.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A total of 1,184 convicts and around 5,500 under-trials were released under the department's decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak.

The threat of coronavirus infection looms large in Delhi Prisons as it readies for the returning inmates who were granted parole during the coronavirus outbreak last year.

According to jail officials, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing with the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the prisons.

They said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates, who were granted parole during the pandemic outbreak last year, would return.

There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity of Delhi Prisons Department is 10,026 inmates.

The number of inmates will pass the 20,000-mark as more will come after their emergency parole lapse, a senior jail official said.

Meanwhile, the jail authority asserted that all steps are being taken to keep the Covid-19 situation under control.

“The last time an inmate was tested positive was on January 14. After that, three more persons were found positive, but their disease was detected before entering the jail.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries increased by 4 hours: Jain

Ration scheme not for credit, will drop its name: Kejriwal

Cases, positivity rate creep up in Capital

Mumbai: After Antilia case, NIA takes over probe in Hiran’s death

“No jail staff has been detected Covid-19 positive after January 9. Thus, the Covid situation inside the jails is very much under control. We will continue to take all the precautions, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and quarantining the new inmates,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The jail authorities are alert and conducting tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, another official said.

A total of 1,184 convicts and around 5,500 under-trials were released under the department's decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak.

The process of vaccination in the jails has already been started. Almost all jail staff and security personnel have received their jabs.

Around 20 prison inmates in Delhi received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive for prison inmates started last week.

Delhi reported 813 coronavirus cases on Saturday. The active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to official data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP