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Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar condemns violence against Kuki-Zo community

Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar condemns violence against Kuki-Zo community

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:28 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Kuki Students' Organisation on Saturday held a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged violence, abductions and killings targeting the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur and other parts of the Northeast, according to a statement issued here.

Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar condemns violence against Kuki-Zo community

The Delhi-NCR unit of the organisation alleged that members of the Kuki-Zo community were being targeted by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah and its "proxy groups", and accused the authorities of failing to take decisive action despite repeated incidents of violence.

The protest was held following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church pastors on May 13, injuries to several others and the alleged abduction of 14 Kuki-Zo men, the statement said.

Students who gathered at the protest were seen holding placards reading: "Kidnapping civilians is a war crime", "Justice before peace" and "Stop Ethnic violence".

"Recent incidents involving Haijang, Gampal, K Songlung, Litan, Mullam and Lanchah villages reflect the worsening security situation and targeted persecution faced by innocent Kuki-Zo civilians," the student organisation said.

The protest was "peaceful and democratic", it said, and aimed at drawing national attention to the security concerns faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national socialist council of nagaland jantar mantar
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