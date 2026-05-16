New Delhi, The Kuki Students' Organisation on Saturday held a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged violence, abductions and killings targeting the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur and other parts of the Northeast, according to a statement issued here.

Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar condemns violence against Kuki-Zo community

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The Delhi-NCR unit of the organisation alleged that members of the Kuki-Zo community were being targeted by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah and its "proxy groups", and accused the authorities of failing to take decisive action despite repeated incidents of violence.

The protest was held following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church pastors on May 13, injuries to several others and the alleged abduction of 14 Kuki-Zo men, the statement said.

Students who gathered at the protest were seen holding placards reading: "Kidnapping civilians is a war crime", "Justice before peace" and "Stop Ethnic violence".

"Recent incidents involving Haijang, Gampal, K Songlung, Litan, Mullam and Lanchah villages reflect the worsening security situation and targeted persecution faced by innocent Kuki-Zo civilians," the student organisation said.

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{{^usCountry}} It further raised concerns over alleged "illegal cross-border movement and illegal timber and drug trade activities in areas such as Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further raised concerns over alleged "illegal cross-border movement and illegal timber and drug trade activities in areas such as Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts". {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} In its statement, the outfit claimed that the National Investigation Agency had confirmed the involvement of NSCN-IM cadres in the alleged looting of a Punjab National Bank branch in Ukhrul involving around ₹20 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among its demands, the Kuki Students' Organisation sought abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-IM, safe recovery of the abducted men, an NIA probe into the killing of the pastors and implementation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among its demands, the Kuki Students' Organisation sought abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-IM, safe recovery of the abducted men, an NIA probe into the killing of the pastors and implementation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Immediate implementation of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure permanent peace, security, political protection and safeguard against repeated ethnic violence and targeted persecution," the organisation demanded in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Immediate implementation of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure permanent peace, security, political protection and safeguard against repeated ethnic violence and targeted persecution," the organisation demanded in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The protest was "peaceful and democratic", it said, and aimed at drawing national attention to the security concerns faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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