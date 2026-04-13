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Delhi PWD adopts new precast drain technology to revamp city's drainage network

Delhi PWD adopts new precast drain technology to revamp city's drainage network

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 06:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Public Works Department has begun deploying factory-made precast drains across Delhi, under its drain remodelling projects, to address the chronic waterlogging issue in the city.

Delhi PWD adopts new precast drain technology to revamp city's drainage network

The initiative marks a shift from the conventional cast in-situ method to precast technology, which officials say will significantly enhance durability and efficiency.

"Under the Delhi Drainage Master Plan we are taking up drainage revamp work using precast drain technology for remodelling projects. The effect will be far-reaching, as these drains have longer life of around 50 years compared to the cast in-situ technique, which is just five to six years," PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

The long-term approach while revamping the existing drainage system in the national capital is part of a broader strategy to expedite monsoon preparedeness to prevent urban flooding.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled a new drainage master plan designed to meet the city's drainage requirements over the next 30 years. The master plan has defined roles for all concerned departments, including PWD which has approximately 2,152 kilometres of drain length under its jurisdiction.

Till March end, the government has removed 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from all drains and the target before monsoon season is to remove 28 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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