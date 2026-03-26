New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning a major overhaul of its CCTV surveillance network, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence -based analytics to enhance both public safety and civic management, officials said on Thursday. Delhi PWD plans AI-enabled cameras to track crime, potholes and garbage dumping in Delhi

In the past few years, the Public Works Department has installed around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras in two phases. However, over the years, several of those cameras have outlived their capacity and will be replaced, they said.

"To strengthen its CCTV network, PWD plans to conduct a detailed assessment, which will include identifying existing deficiencies, covering gaps, storage limitations, network bottlenecks, and operational issues. We plan to hire a company for which a tender has been floated," a senior government official said.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had earlier directed the officials to come up with a plan to replace the obsolete cameras, and while doing so, also plan ahead, including the use of cameras for civic revamp.

As per the plan, "the consultants will set up a modern command and control centre incorporating advanced AI-based analytics which can detect mob lynching, potholes, garbage dumping, dust monitoring, and other relevant analytics."

The PWD has planned that the new network will also have facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems incorporated into the monitoring mechanism, which help in taking steps to reduce pollution.

In some areas, there are multiple agencies installing the CCTV cameras, so PWD has to make that assessment and avoid duplication.

"The exercise shall ensure avoidance of duplication of coverage and maximise effective ground coverage of surveillance infrastructure. The consultant shall propose multiple technically viable solutions for an integrated CCTV surveillance system across Delhi. The consultant shall design a system that enables simultaneous access to live feeds by multiple authorised stakeholders", as per the plan shared.

The revamped system shall ensure that PWD and Delhi Police have a minimum of three simultaneous viewing streams for live monitoring, 24×7 surveillance capability, and efficient retrieval of recorded footage as and when required, the tender states.

Focusing on women's safety, in the latest budget of 2026-27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will allocate ₹225 crore for the operation and maintenance of CCTV cameras and installation of 50,000 additional cameras to eliminate "dark spots" across the city.

"The PWD will do a detailed joint site survey across Delhi with Delhi Police to identify suitable locations for the installation of new CCTV cameras," the plan states.

The department will also identify "priority surveillance zones" taking into account security sensitivity, public safety considerations, critical roads, high footfall areas, vulnerable locations and other operational requirements.

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