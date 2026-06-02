Delhi: Rain expected, max temp to reman under 40°C; air quality ‘satisfactory’

Very light or light rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 50 kmph were expected in Delhi on Tuesday, even as the mercury is likely to continue rising with the maximum temperature set to reach 38°C to 40°C by Wednesday, and the air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category.

A minimum temperature of 26.8°C was recorded on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain is expected until Friday as part of pre-monsoon activities, which are normal throughout June. “Going into June, one or two episodes of isolated heatwave may occur, but the city will be experiencing occasional rain and thunderstorms, as pre-monsoon activities continue, providing short breaks to the heat,” said private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat.

On Tuesday, a minimum temperature of 26.8°C was recorded, compared to the normal of 26.9°C for this time. The mercury was expected to go up to between 36°C and 38°C. A marginal dip was likely on Friday before the mercury rises to between 39°C and 41°C by June 8 (Monday).

Rain and winds since the end of May have improved the air quality. A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 and 98 (satisfactory) was recorded on May 30 and May 31. It dipped to the “moderate” category at 105 on Monday and improved to 99 (satisfactory) at 9:05am on Tuesday.